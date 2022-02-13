Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Walton Family Foundation
The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program was launched by the Walton Family Foundation in 2015 to help connect design firms with local projects…
A new project is a community collaboration to help northwest Arkansas residents live healthier lives.
The IDEALS Institute at the University of Arkansas has received major grant funding from Walton Family Foundation. Joe Randall, the senior program officer…
A new report, commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation, lists possible solutions to the lack of affordable housing in northwest Arkansas.
A study commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation sought out young resident sof Northwest Arkansas for their opinions about living here. Concerns…
A new million-dollar fund will be used to administer grants to organizations working to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ Arkansans. The development…
The Jones Center in Springdale is using a Design Excellence Grant from the Walton Family Foundation to shape the future of the campus. Up to three local…
Earlier this month, the Northwest Arkansas Council announced the launch of a new workforce housing center, which will be tasked with addressing the…
This winter, the Walton Family Foundation released its five-year plan for working with organizations on issues of education, the environment and…
We continue to share excerpts from a Walton Family Foundation panel discussion about making growth in Northwest Arkansas more inclusive and equitable.…