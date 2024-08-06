© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Study shows eating red meat may increase risk of developing dementia

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:46 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

A recently published study shows steady amounts of processed red meat can increase the possibility of developing dementia later. Jill Thompson, the program director for the Alzheimer's Association, Arkansas Chapter, said the new study further confirms that what we eat matters now and as we age.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
