© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Planning for the 2024-25 SoNA season

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 9, 2024 at 2:23 PM CDT

The opening notes of the 2024-2025 Symphony of Northwest Arkansas season will sound out seven weeks from tomorrow night. Seven weeks might sound to you and me like plenty of time to get the sheet music together, the musicians assembled and the program's ready. And it will be. But putting together a concert, let alone an entire season takes much planning. We're going a bit deeper into what it takes to plan for a symphony season with Ben Harris, the executive director of the symphony.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Symphony of Northwest ArkansasWalton Arts Center
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams