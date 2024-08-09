Planning for the 2024-25 SoNA season

The opening notes of the 2024-2025 Symphony of Northwest Arkansas season will sound out seven weeks from tomorrow night. Seven weeks might sound to you and me like plenty of time to get the sheet music together, the musicians assembled and the program's ready. And it will be. But putting together a concert, let alone an entire season takes much planning. We're going a bit deeper into what it takes to plan for a symphony season with Ben Harris, the executive director of the symphony.

