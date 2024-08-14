© 2024 KUAF
Bolstering Fayetteville's ecosystems, speaking with Bangladesh's interim leader

By Rogelio Garcia Contreras,
Laurence HareKyle KellamsMatthew MooreJack Travis
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:45 PM CDT
On today's show, the city of Fayetteville is beginning to implement its climate action plan. Also, Points of Departure features a conversation with Muhammed Yunus, the man behind microloans who is now serving as an interim leader in Bangladesh. Plus, the Doula Alliance of Arkansas wants to have better maternal health outcomes in Arkansas.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Short Talks From the HillPoints of DepartureEconomicsSustainabilityFayettevilleMaternal Health
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
Laurence Hare
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
