More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel between Decmber 23 and January 2, according to estimates from AAA. Despite COVID-19 concerns and…
We all need a nudge at times to get something done. The book Nudge: The Final Edition explores the science and economics behind nudges. RichardH. Thaler,…
On Tuesday Tyson Foods announced office employees are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, while frontline workers are required to be fully…
During Pride month, Amanda Arafat and Grayce Holcomb wanted to give shoppers an alternative to big box stores, which, they say try to capitalize on Pride…
From steel and aluminum to computer chips and even toilet paper - product shortages have brought a lot of attention to supply chains in the last year. A…
Holiday shopping during a pandemic means an influx of more online orders than ever before with an estimated 3 billion packages circulating through the…
A report released this week shows millions of dollars are spent every year in Benton and Washington counties on arts and culture. Much of that money…
A new report indicates Benton and Washington Counties benefit financially from the arts.MUSIC: "Carmine Street" Kaki King
In 2014, the foreign-born population contributed an estimated $3.1 billion to the Northwest Arkansas economy. That’s according to a new report called…
For the second month, Fort Smith tops the ATBI, a comprehensive measure of economic activity around the state. We speak with ATU economics professor Dr.…