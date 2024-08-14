© 2024 KUAF
Fayetteville's sustainability director talks city's new Climate Action Plan

By Jack Travis
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:49 PM CDT
City of Fayetteville
/
fayetteville-ar.gov

Fayetteville has developed a new strategy for municipal sustainability and community resilience in the face of a changing climate. The city council adopted the Climate Action Plan on July 16. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis reached the City of Fayetteville’s sustainability director, Peter Neirengarten, to learn how the plan would affect city operations and residents.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
