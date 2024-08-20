Documentarian Michael Day talks 'COLBERT: All Students Can Learn'

The new documentary COLBERT: All Students Can Learn is dedicated to recently-retired Fayetteville School District superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert. Last week, the film’s director, Mike Day, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about how he turned hours of interviews and footage into the movie while he and his wife welcomed their third child into their home.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!