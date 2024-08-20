Novera Lone prepares to represent U.S. in WorldSkills Competition

Competitors worldwide are gathering in France next month to participate in dozens of contests. Not the Olympics or Paralympics, both hosted in Paris, but the 2024 edition of WorldSkills in Lyon. Last week, the U.S. representative in the culinary competition, 19-year-old Novera Lone, trained in a kitchen at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, preparing for four days of vigorous competition.

