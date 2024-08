Saturday night, one of the biggest names in electronic music and DJing, deadmau5, will be at The Momentary Green in Bentonville. Opening for deadmau5 will be northwest Arkansas-based DJ SH33P. He earned the opening slot through a selection process of both deadmau5 and local fans. Last Friday, the morning after he found out he had earned the gig, he came to the Carver Center for Public Radio.