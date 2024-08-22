© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Simplicity

By Lia Uribe
Published August 22, 2024 at 3:18 PM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter celebrates music inspired by children, where innocence and playfulness meet the genius of skilled composition. We hope you feel the joy and   wonder of a child’s world and the profound depth of the music we chose to represent it. Featured artists include Chick Corea, Sarah Quartel and Winton Marsalis.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Related Content