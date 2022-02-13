classical music

Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Lia Uribe, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas Music Department, says it's a busy week for music on campus. Highlights include new music…
We’re launching a new segment this week that focuses on classical musical performances in our listening area. Lia Uribe, an associate professor in the…
Violinist Itamar Zorman navigated exotic Israeli scales and modes to release his newest album “Evocation,” which highlights distinctive works by…
The possibilities of artistic expression are limitless with every piece of music, but composer and pianist Craig Swanson took it to another level with the…
The Fort Smith Symphony’s upcoming season promises film scores and more, but it’s not your average John Williams programming. Music Director John Jeter…
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas’ upcoming season promises to be their best yet, honoring Beethoven’s 250th birthday with “bucket list pieces” such as…
Voces8 has once again found a way to represent the world's magnificence by using their voices-- and nothing else. The a capella group's latest album,…
Live music takes to the streets with “Live at the Five and Dime,” a series of intimate sidewalk concerts presented by the University of Arkansas Music…
A new recording from Philippe Quint and Marta Aznavoorian proves Charlie Chaplin is as relevant today as he was in his heyday. His legacy in visionary…
Composer Reiko Futing redefines contemporary composition with the incorporation of early music. In Futing's newest international portrait album…