'A Raisin in the Sun' visits TheatreSquared

A Raisin in the Sun debuted on Broadway in 1959 and still retains its power and ability to move audiences. TheatreSquared’s production of Lorraine Hansberry’s script is on stage through Sept. 15. Two actors from the cast of A Raisin in the Sun came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio: Vanessa R. Butler and Kathy Tyree, Ruth Younger and Lena Younger on stage, respectively, to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the production.

