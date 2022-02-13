Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
TheatreSquared
Creating the right set for a theater production takes imagination, cooperation, art, carpentry, and science. We talked with two set designers...Tanya…
Katori Hall's The Mountaintop reimagines the night before the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The play opens tomorrow night at TheatreSquared. We…
Later this week TheatreSquared will open its production of Katori Hall's The Mountaintop. We talked with creative forces behind the work about the…
Sister Rosetta Tharpe helped shape the future of secular and gospel music throughout her career. The TheatreSquared production of Marie and Rosetta, set…
The ThearteSquared season continues with Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos and Cheryl Strayed. We sat down on the set to talk with actor Rebecca…
TheatreSquared held a block party last night to kick off a new season, and to take note of the ambitious 15th season that took place during the pandemic.
Designing Women was a groundbreaking sitcom on CBS for years. Now the characters (and some new ones, too) are back on stage at T2.
American Mariachi, written by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, brings a big-hearted story of the creation of an all-female mariachi band to the T2 stagge beginning…
Welsey Hitt has been behind cameras for four decades. Thursday, at T2 in downtown Fayetteville, his work will be the subject of his first solo show. He's…
TheatreSquared is presenting the play My Father's War, by Bob Ford, through June 20th. This Sunday the man who inspired the play, Art Herzber, talked…