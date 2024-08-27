UofA researcher wins FINESST Fellowship to study Saturn's moon, Titan

A UofA graduate student recently received a prestigious Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science Technology, or FINESST, fellowship. Troy Williams, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences, won the two-year, $100,000 award from NASA and will use it to further his research regarding Saturn’s moon Titan. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis invited Williams to the Carver Center for Public Radio to learn more about his research and the planetary body it orbits.

