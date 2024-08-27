© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UofA researcher wins FINESST Fellowship to study Saturn's moon, Titan

By Jack Travis
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT
Whit Pruitt, University of Arkansas
/
Courtesy

A UofA graduate student recently received a prestigious Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science Technology, or FINESST, fellowship. Troy Williams, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences, won the two-year, $100,000 award from NASA and will use it to further his research regarding Saturn’s moon Titan. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis invited Williams to the Carver Center for Public Radio to learn more about his research and the planetary body it orbits.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large SpaceScience
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Related Content