Science
What if the dark side of the moon was one big shady beach? What if moons are the secret to discovering extraterrestrial life? On this installment of…
On this installment of Scratching the Surface, the Pluto Manager talks about the OSIRIS-REx Mission to 101955 Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid that…
On this installment of Scratching the Surface, Caitlin Ahrens talks about Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon.
What do you hear when you look at an image?What do you see when you hear a piece of music? These senses intersect in the new Sonic Images series from the…
In October 2017 the Pan Starrs telescope in Haleakala, Hawaii caught a glimpse of something unusual. Initially classified as a comet and then as an…
Labyrinths in Space? Yes, the elaborate mazes of Greek mythology may not just be a human invention. Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens,…
Can a Spanish river teach us about life on Mars? NASA says yes.Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the Center for…
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the Center for Space and Planetary Science. In this episode Caitlin breaks…
A study from the University of Arkansas shows that exercise may help prevent insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. Two UA researchers, Megan…
This week Caitlin Ahrens - The Pluto Manager - describes what CUBESATS are and how they can help in space exploration.