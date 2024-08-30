Na’Tosha Devon talks new collection 'Quiet as It’s Kept'

The more than 60 poems in Na’Tosha Devon’s collection Quiet as It’s Kept give us an insight into her and allow us to feel seen, as Devon’s poetry can be personal and universal. This week, she came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the collection.

