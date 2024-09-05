© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

The Starlight JazzClub back at the Walton Arts Center

By Robert Ginsburg
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:30 PM CDT
Walton Arts Center
/
Courtesy

The Starlight JazzClub season at Walton Arts Center begins Saturday, Sept. 7, with the Sean Mason Quartet performing in the Starr Theater. Mason’s jazz mixes old and new. Saturday night audiences will likely hear original music and interpretations of standards going back a century. Last week, Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, talked with Sean Mason about the upcoming performance.

Robert Ginsburg
Robert Ginsburg is the host of KUAF's <i>Shades of Jazz</i>.
See stories by Robert Ginsburg
