The Starlight JazzClub back at the Walton Arts Center

The Starlight JazzClub season at Walton Arts Center begins Saturday, Sept. 7, with the Sean Mason Quartet performing in the Starr Theater. Mason’s jazz mixes old and new. Saturday night audiences will likely hear original music and interpretations of standards going back a century. Last week, Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, talked with Sean Mason about the upcoming performance.

