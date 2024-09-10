© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Buffalo National River seeks comment on river management plan

By Jack Travis
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:53 PM CDT
Lonely canoe trip on the Buffalo River on a rainy day.
Adobe Stock
/
kuaf
Lonely canoe trip on the Buffalo River on a rainy day.

The Buffalo National River is preparing to update its river management plan, and officials are seeking your input on its future. Until this Sunday, Sept. 15, interested parties may visit the National Park Service’s website to answer questions like ‘What makes the Buffalo National River special to you?’

Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to interpretive ranger Casey Johannsen to learn what’s changed since the park’s first management plan was introduced nearly 40 years ago.

Ozarks at Large Buffalo National River
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
