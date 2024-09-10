Buffalo National River seeks comment on river management plan

The Buffalo National River is preparing to update its river management plan, and officials are seeking your input on its future. Until this Sunday, Sept. 15, interested parties may visit the National Park Service’s website to answer questions like ‘What makes the Buffalo National River special to you?’

Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to interpretive ranger Casey Johannsen to learn what’s changed since the park’s first management plan was introduced nearly 40 years ago.

