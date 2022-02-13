Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Outdoor recreation
The number of outdoor-themed businesses in Arkansas is growing again. Washington-based Eddyline Kayaks announced a planned expansion into northwest…
The Quiver, a new state-of-the-art archery range, opened to the public last week at Osage Park in Bentonville. The 20-lane facility offers up to 70 meters…
Americans spend billions annually on outdoor recreation. A new program at the University of Arkansas will provide a multi-pronged boost to outdoor…
Last week nonprofit Pedal It Forward and the University of Arkasnas Office of Sustainabilty gifted bicycles to 20 international students as part of Cycle…
The outdoor recreation industry saw a boom in interest as more people looked for safe activites to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now stores and service…
Following a record year as more people jumped at the chance to spend time outdoors during the pandemic, Arkansas State Parks is cutting back hours and…
A new 30-acre whitewater park is coming to the Arkansas-Oklahoma border just south of Siloam Springs. The WOKA Whitewater Park will be constructed on the…
A recent report commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation indicates more people are biking, running and walking on Northwest Arkansas's trails,…
Every Kid Outdoors enables fourth grade students, their families, friends and classmates to receive free admission to federal public lands and…
Mappy Hour is a community of urban-dwelling outdoor enthusiasts. The organization started in New York City in 2014 and today has chapters across North…