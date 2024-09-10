Delta Dirt Distillery to be featured during 'Evening of Historical Spirits'

Delta Dirt Distillery in Helena creates vodka, gin and more from sweet potatoes and vegetables from land farmed for more than a century. Their spirits will be in the spotlight at the annual “Evening of Historical Spirits,” benefitting the Rogers Historical Museum at the Metroplex Events Center in Rogers. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams called Thomas Williams, the head distiller at Delta Dirt, and asked him about the generational connections embedded in the business.

