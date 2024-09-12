A reimagined 'Peter Pan' comes to Arkansas

Peter Pan is coming to Arkansas this month at the Robinson Center in Little Rock from Sept. 13 through Sept. 15 and then at Walton Arts Center from Sept. 24 through Sept. 29. This production has roots in the nearly 70-year-old Broadway hit, but it also features a newly adapted script from Larissa FastHorse. The tour’s director, Emmy winner Lonny Price, visited the Carver Center for Public Radio to discuss the production.

