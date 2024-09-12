© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love KUAF? Please help keep your public radio station thriving during our Fall Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

A reimagined 'Peter Pan' comes to Arkansas

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:56 PM CDT
Walton Arts Center
/
Courtesy

Peter Pan is coming to Arkansas this month at the Robinson Center in Little Rock from Sept. 13 through Sept. 15 and then at Walton Arts Center from Sept. 24 through Sept. 29. This production has roots in the nearly 70-year-old Broadway hit, but it also features a newly adapted script from Larissa FastHorse. The tour’s director, Emmy winner Lonny Price, visited the Carver Center for Public Radio to discuss the production.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large TheatreWalton Arts Center
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content