Highway Ventures brings innovative tech startups to northwest Arkansas

By Randy Wilburn
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT
I Am Northwest Arkansas

In this excerpt of the "I am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, Joe Camizio and Lane Patterson, co-founders of Highway Ventures, share their journey in relocating to northwest Arkansas to foster innovative startups.

Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
