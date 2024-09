The inaugural Fayetteville Gallery Hop is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Eight galleries will share the afternoon to highlight local artists. This is the first gallery hop, but it's hoped it will become an event every autumn and spring. Two organizers, Anita Cowan and Jessica DeBari, recently visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the event.

Listen • 5:14