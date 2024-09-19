© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Behind the scenes at Rabbit Hole's pop-up restaurants

By Jack Travis
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:41 PM CDT
Rabbit Hole
/
Courtesy

Rabbit Hole's pop-up restaurant experiences include original recipes for food and drink and take place at different locations— from Arsaga’s at the Mill in Fayetteville to Conifer in Bentonville. Last week, four of the Rabbit Hole creators, Kat Hyatt, Joshua Simmons, Keisha Slater and Thomas Vaughn, came to the Firmin-Garner studio at KUAF to discuss their operation with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
