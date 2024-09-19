Behind the scenes at Rabbit Hole's pop-up restaurants

Rabbit Hole's pop-up restaurant experiences include original recipes for food and drink and take place at different locations— from Arsaga’s at the Mill in Fayetteville to Conifer in Bentonville. Last week, four of the Rabbit Hole creators, Kat Hyatt, Joshua Simmons, Keisha Slater and Thomas Vaughn, came to the Firmin-Garner studio at KUAF to discuss their operation with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

