Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Restaurants
-
As COVID-19 resrictions lift for restaurants, Neal Gray, Executive Chef for the Preacher's Son in Bentonville, explains how his restaurant is slowly…
-
Despite loosening COVID-19 restrictions, many area restaurants and bars are struggling to hire and retain employees. The Fayetteville Independent…
-
Before heading to a brief recess for the rest of the week, the Arkansas House tried to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 301. The bill would…
-
Local restaurant owners and workers say they're frustrated by the governor's recent decisions to relax most state mandates to guidelines while leaving…
-
In mid-November, the governor issued an executive order directing bars, restaurants and private clubs licensed to sell alcohol on premises to close by 11…
-
The Preacher's Son in Bentonville is hosting a farewell dinner for Executive Chef Matt Cooper this Saturday. Cooper, who helped launch the reasturant…
-
The Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance formed back in March in response to a directive from the governor that required all restaurants to stop…
-
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning against holiday travel and family gatherings, many restaurants are boosting their sales by…
-
In May, Arkansas allowed restaurants to re-open their dining rooms to the public with reduced capacity, adjusted seating space, mask requirements and…
-
The Downtown Springdale Outdoor Dining District opens to the public today. The city council approved an ordinance establishing the new entertainment…