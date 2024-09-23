© 2025 KUAF
Archives from the Pryor Center
Ozarks at Large

Capturing an Arkansas icon in a singular moment

By Kyle Kellams,
Randy Dixon
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:48 PM CDT
Kevin Kresse
/
Courtesy

On today's trip to the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, Randy Dixon and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams discuss the legendary Johnny Cash: From the Arkansas musician's return to his boyhood home and a new statue of the Man in Black destined for the U.S. Capitol.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Pryor CenterJohnny CashArkansas History
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
