Capturing an Arkansas icon in a singular moment

On today's trip to the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, Randy Dixon and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams discuss the legendary Johnny Cash: From the Arkansas musician's return to his boyhood home and a new statue of the Man in Black destined for the U.S. Capitol.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!