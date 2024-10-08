© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Twenty50' focuses on politics 26 years into the future

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:15 PM CDT
TheatreSquared
/
Courtesy

TheatreSquared is not making predictions about November's presidential election, but its current production, "Twenty50," focuses on politics 26 years into the future. This is just the second-ever production of the play written by Tony Meneses. Last week, two cast members came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio. Orlando Arriaga portrays Andres Salazar, a first-time Congressional candidate, and Alyssa Martinez, his daughter, Jenny Salazar.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
