'Twenty50' focuses on politics 26 years into the future
TheatreSquared is not making predictions about November's presidential election, but its current production, "Twenty50," focuses on politics 26 years into the future. This is just the second-ever production of the play written by Tony Meneses. Last week, two cast members came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio. Orlando Arriaga portrays Andres Salazar, a first-time Congressional candidate, and Alyssa Martinez, his daughter, Jenny Salazar.