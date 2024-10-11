A rejected advisory committee, a renewed vision for I-49
Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from around the Arkansas River Valley, like the Fort Smith Board rejecting an effort to create a utility advisory committee, Arkansas legislative committee meeting focusing on I-49 and infrastructure funding, and ARDOT gathering public input to address downtown Fort Smith truck traffic.
Find these stories and more at Talk Business & Politics.