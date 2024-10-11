© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A rejected advisory committee, a renewed vision for I-49

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published October 11, 2024 at 3:48 PM CDT
KUAF

Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from around the Arkansas River Valley, like the Fort Smith Board rejecting an effort to create a utility advisory committee, Arkansas legislative committee meeting focusing on I-49 and infrastructure funding, and ARDOT gathering public input to address downtown Fort Smith truck traffic.

Find these stories and more at Talk Business & Politics.

Ozarks at Large Talk Business & PoliticsFort SmithTransportation
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
