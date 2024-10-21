© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A cooperative plan to help 'ALICE' households

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:45 PM CDT
United for ALICE
/
Courtesy

There are about 600,000 asset-limited, income-constrained and employed, or ALICE, households in Arkansas. According to the organization United for ALICE, about 47% of Arkansas households can be categorized as ALICE, with 16% of households earning below the Federal Poverty Level. A new cohort is working together to institute policy changes that can help ALICE homes. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with representatives of two of the cohort members. Mollie Palmer is vice president of communications and engagement with Heart of Arkansas United Way, and Phillip Jett is CEO of Encore Bank.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ALICEEconomics
