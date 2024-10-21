A cooperative plan to help 'ALICE' households

There are about 600,000 asset-limited, income-constrained and employed, or ALICE, households in Arkansas. According to the organization United for ALICE, about 47% of Arkansas households can be categorized as ALICE, with 16% of households earning below the Federal Poverty Level. A new cohort is working together to institute policy changes that can help ALICE homes. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with representatives of two of the cohort members. Mollie Palmer is vice president of communications and engagement with Heart of Arkansas United Way, and Phillip Jett is CEO of Encore Bank.