CanDo Hardware brings unique themed shopping experience to visitors
Cando Hardware is not your typical hardware store. Located in Gravette, Arkansas, the shop brings a unique flair to the with unique themes and merchandise. Sophia Nourani speaks with staff member Micheal Kelly about Cando and their eccentric shopping experience.
Photos below:
1 of 10 — IMG_2288 2.jpg
2 of 10 — IMG_2290.jpg
3 of 10 — IMG_2291.jpg
4 of 10 — IMG_2297.jpg
5 of 10 — IMG_2302.JPG
6 of 10 — IMG_2304.jpg
7 of 10 — IMG_2309.jpg
8 of 10 — IMG_2307.jpg
9 of 10 — IMG_2311.jpg
10 of 10 — IMG_2314.jpg
For more about Can Do Hardware, you can visit their website.