© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

CanDo Hardware brings unique themed shopping experience to visitors

By Sophia Nourani
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:47 PM CDT

Cando Hardware is not your typical hardware store. Located in Gravette, Arkansas, the shop brings a unique flair to the with unique themes and merchandise. Sophia Nourani speaks with staff member Micheal Kelly about Cando and their eccentric shopping experience.

Photos below:

1 of 10  — IMG_2288 2.jpg
2 of 10  — IMG_2290.jpg
3 of 10  — IMG_2291.jpg
4 of 10  — IMG_2297.jpg
5 of 10  — IMG_2302.JPG
6 of 10  — IMG_2304.jpg
7 of 10  — IMG_2309.jpg
8 of 10  — IMG_2307.jpg
9 of 10  — IMG_2311.jpg
10 of 10  — IMG_2314.jpg

For more about Can Do Hardware, you can visit their website.

Tags
Ozarks at Large GravetteHalloween
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content