© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Using AI, geologists estimate Arkansas is on top of vast lithium stores

By Daniel Caruth
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:35 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
U.S. Geological Survey

Arkansas could be sitting on as much as 19 million tons of lithium, according to a new study from the United States Geological Survey. Federal and state researchers used water testing and machine learning to estimate the size of a vast underground saltwater reservoir in the southwest part of the state. Researchers say reserves beneath the "Smackover Formation" could be enough to meet the world demand for the metal 'nine times over'. Lithium is a critical component of electric vehicle batteries and is mostly extracted from mines in Australia, Chile and China. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth speaks with USGS Hydrologist Katherine Knierim about the study.

Find more reporting on lithium mining in south Arkansas from Ozarks at Large here.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EnvironmentEnergyEconomics
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    SoNA goes out of this world for next concert
    Kyle Kellams
    SoNA, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, continues its 2024-2025 season a week from Saturday with "Futuristic Fantasia: SoNA Goes Sci-Fi!" The concert will feature music from famous science fiction films. Ben Harris, executive director of SONA, stopped by the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the performance.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Eureka Springs' haunted hotel
    Becca Martin Brown
    Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two discuss the history and paranormal happenings of Eureka Springs' Crescent Hotel.
  • Ozarks at Large Stories
    OAL Archives: Ghost stories
    Kyle Kellams
    It's time for a monthly survey of past editions of our show. About every month, we go back to hear what we were sharing on Ozarks at Large. This time, we wind back to a more recent show in our archives and pick a few features about the paranormal from the last week of October 2014.