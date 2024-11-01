Trailblazing legacy: Mal Goode’s impact on broadcast journalism, beyond
In this excerpt of the "I Am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, host Randy Wilburn embarks on a deeply personal journey, exploring the life and legacy of his grandfather, Mal Goode, alongside authors Liann Tsoukas and Rob Ruck. As the pioneering first Black network newscaster with ABC News in 1962, Mal Goode broke significant barriers in broadcast journalism. This episode delves into the painstaking process behind creating a new book titled "Mal Goode: Reporting the Life and Work of a Black Broadcast Trailblazer," shedding light on his profound impact on journalism and civil rights.