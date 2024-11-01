© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.
Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Trailblazing legacy: Mal Goode’s impact on broadcast journalism, beyond

By Randy Wilburn
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:26 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
I Am Northwest Arkansas

In this excerpt of the "I Am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, host Randy Wilburn embarks on a deeply personal journey, exploring the life and legacy of his grandfather, Mal Goode, alongside authors Liann Tsoukas and Rob Ruck. As the pioneering first Black network newscaster with ABC News in 1962, Mal Goode broke significant barriers in broadcast journalism. This episode delves into the painstaking process behind creating a new book titled "Mal Goode: Reporting the Life and Work of a Black Broadcast Trailblazer," shedding light on his profound impact on journalism and civil rights.

Tags
Ozarks at Large I Am Northwest ArkansasJournalism
Stay Connected
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
See stories by Randy Wilburn
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content