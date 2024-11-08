© 2024 KUAF
New report forecasts second year of declining Arkansas farm profits

By Jack Travis
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:56 PM CST
Canva Stock

The Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center forecasts that Arkansas farmers will see a decline in income for the second year in a row in 2024. According to the "Fall 2024 Arkansas Farm Income Outlook", net farm income for the state is expected to drop by 10% from 2023, bringing it down to a total of $2.96 billion. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with extension agricultural economist Hunter Biram about the reasons behind this projected income decline and its impact on farmers and those who purchase the food they produce.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
