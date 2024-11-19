© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join KUAF for a cup of coffee at Bethel Brew in Fayetteville on Nov. 22! Click here for more information.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

How expanding childcare access strengthens Arkansas’ workforce

By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew Moore
Published November 19, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Excel by Eight

Last week, the third annual Excel by Eight Foundation’s Collaborative Summit took place in Little Rock. The event brought together business leaders, chambers of commerce and heads of nonprofits. It wasn’t designed to find instant solutions to a wide-ranging problem but to expedite conversations among groups to work toward solutions. The meeting wasn’t open to the press. Still, afterward, Steve Cousins, the board chair of El Dorado-based SHARE Foundation, and Brandom Gengelbach, the president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke with Ozarks at Large.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ChildcareNonprofitsWorkforce
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content