'Collaborative Disruption:' Changing the status quo of retail

Procter & Gamble and Walmart are undeniably two of the most successful companies in America. For many years, the companies went along with their daily operations without thinking about each other as more than just another business: as an account for one or as a vendor. However, as Tom Muccio writes in his new book, Collaborative Disruption, that changed in the early 1990s. Muccio joins Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the book.