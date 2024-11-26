© 2024 KUAF
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

'Collaborative Disruption:' Changing the status quo of retail

By Matthew Moore
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Tom Muccio

Procter & Gamble and Walmart are undeniably two of the most successful companies in America. For many years, the companies went along with their daily operations without thinking about each other as more than just another business: as an account for one or as a vendor. However, as Tom Muccio writes in his new book, Collaborative Disruption, that changed in the early 1990s. Muccio joins Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the book.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
