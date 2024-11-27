'In Her Words' delves into stories, people behind 20th-century lesbian fiction
The documentary “In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction” offers history and perspective. It will be screened on Sunday afternoon at The Medium in Springdale, followed by a question-and-answer session. Arkansas Cinema Society is a partner for the event. This week, Lisa Marie Evans, the film director, and Kody Ford, the director of outreach, programs and education for Arkansas Cinema Society, came to the Carver Center for Public Radio.