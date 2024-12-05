Find holiday cheer at a winter artisan market near you

As the holiday season arrives, there’s a certain magic that fills the air. For many, part of that magic is finding gifts for loved ones and friends. Curated, local holiday markets are popping up across our region— These markets are more than just places to shop, they're a celebration of community, creativity and the spirit of the season.

There are a few different opportunities to find those special items you’ve been looking for, and Sophia Nourani spoke with organizers from holiday markets in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs to give listeners a taste of what to expect.