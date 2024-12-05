© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Find holiday cheer at a winter artisan market near you

By Sophia Nourani
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:51 PM CST
Courtesy

As the holiday season arrives, there’s a certain magic that fills the air. For many, part of that magic is finding gifts for loved ones and friends. Curated, local holiday markets are popping up across our region— These markets are more than just places to shop, they're a celebration of community, creativity and the spirit of the season.

There are a few different opportunities to find those special items you’ve been looking for, and Sophia Nourani spoke with organizers from holiday markets in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs to give listeners a taste of what to expect.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
