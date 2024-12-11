Scholar at Risk works to gain Afghan women's literature global recognition

The Scholars at Risk program protects and raises awareness of scholars at risk worldwide. Each fall, the University of Arkansas branch of the Scholars at Risk committee hosts a speaker whose work in literature, science, the humanities or another discipline has placed them at risk.

This year, Sarwerasa Rafizada spoke on campus. She is a visiting researcher and adjunct professor at UCLA. Her research seeks to promote international recognition of Afghan women and their literary works. She earned her first degree at Kabul University and her master’s and PhD in Iran. She left Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power. She visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio during her time in Fayetteville.