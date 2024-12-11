© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Enter the KUAF & Friends Holiday Giveaway! Click here for more.
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Scholar at Risk works to gain Afghan women's literature global recognition

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST
Sarwerasa Rafizada
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Sarwerasa Rafizada

The Scholars at Risk program protects and raises awareness of scholars at risk worldwide. Each fall, the University of Arkansas branch of the Scholars at Risk committee hosts a speaker whose work in literature, science, the humanities or another discipline has placed them at risk.

This year, Sarwerasa Rafizada spoke on campus. She is a visiting researcher and adjunct professor at UCLA. Her research seeks to promote international recognition of Afghan women and their literary works. She earned her first degree at Kabul University and her master’s and PhD in Iran. She left Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power. She visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio during her time in Fayetteville.

Tags
Ozarks at Large LiteratureScholars at RiskUniversity of Arkansas
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content