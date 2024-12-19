© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

The Dollar family plunges into frigid Lake Dardanelle for a good cause

By Jack Travis
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:25 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Special Olympics

Cold water plunges can be a family activity– at least, that’s what the Dollars think. Whitney and Lillyan Dollar have participated in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge for years now. The event, hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics Arkansas and helps the program remain cost-free for athletes statewide.

The plunges occur at various locations throughout early 2025, and Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has spoken with a few participants about their experiences over these past few weeks. Whitney and her daughter Lillyan live in Clarksville and leap into frigid Lake Dardanelle in Russellville every winter. Though they’re not athletes in the Special Olympics, they both say they believe in the program’s mission and love doing what they can to support it.

Ozarks at Large Special Olympics Sports
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
