The Dollar family plunges into frigid Lake Dardanelle for a good cause

Cold water plunges can be a family activity– at least, that’s what the Dollars think. Whitney and Lillyan Dollar have participated in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge for years now. The event, hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics Arkansas and helps the program remain cost-free for athletes statewide.

The plunges occur at various locations throughout early 2025, and Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has spoken with a few participants about their experiences over these past few weeks. Whitney and her daughter Lillyan live in Clarksville and leap into frigid Lake Dardanelle in Russellville every winter. Though they’re not athletes in the Special Olympics, they both say they believe in the program’s mission and love doing what they can to support it.