© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Archives from the Pryor Center
Ozarks at Large

Clinton and Carter: Navigating a crisis

By Randy Dixon,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:48 PM CST
Courtesy
/
National Park Service

This week’s collection of Pryor Center archives focuses on former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton's relationship as they navigated the 1980 Cuban refugee crisis. Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time, and Carter was president. President Carter decided to transfer refugees from around the country to Fort Chaffee, and Gov. Clinton had to deal with the fallout.

However, the relationship between the two politicians continued. Randy Dixon with the Pryor Center uses archival recordings to discuss the saga with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Pryor CenterPresidentRefugees
Stay Connected
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
See stories by Randy Dixon
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content