Clinton and Carter: Navigating a crisis

This week’s collection of Pryor Center archives focuses on former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton's relationship as they navigated the 1980 Cuban refugee crisis. Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time, and Carter was president. President Carter decided to transfer refugees from around the country to Fort Chaffee, and Gov. Clinton had to deal with the fallout.

However, the relationship between the two politicians continued. Randy Dixon with the Pryor Center uses archival recordings to discuss the saga with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.