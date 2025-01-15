© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council's Recommitment Celebration returns

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:44 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council

The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Council will host its 29th annual Recommitment Celebration Saturday night at the Fayetteville Public Library. This year’s event is titled “Echoes From the Lorraine Motel: The Movement Then, The Mission Now” and will feature a conversation with Michael Eric Dyson. Chris Seawood, treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council, joined Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the event.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Local EventsFayetteville Public Library
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
