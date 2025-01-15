NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council's Recommitment Celebration returns
The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Council will host its 29th annual Recommitment Celebration Saturday night at the Fayetteville Public Library. This year’s event is titled “Echoes From the Lorraine Motel: The Movement Then, The Mission Now” and will feature a conversation with Michael Eric Dyson. Chris Seawood, treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council, joined Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the event.