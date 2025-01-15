'Think Health' conference helps healthcare professionals learn about AI together

The medical industry is trying to stay well enough informed about AI to harness its potential, and the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine's conference, “Think Health: AI for Healthy Communities” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, was dedicated to better understanding the new technology.

During a break between sessions, Dr. Walter Harris, president of health strategy and delivery of art and wellness enterprises at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about AI’s possible role in medicine.