Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

'Think Health' conference helps healthcare professionals learn about AI together

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:44 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, Crystal Bridges

The medical industry is trying to stay well enough informed about AI to harness its potential, and the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine's conference, “Think Health: AI for Healthy Communities” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, was dedicated to better understanding the new technology.

During a break between sessions, Dr. Walter Harris, president of health strategy and delivery of art and wellness enterprises at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about AI’s possible role in medicine.

Tags
Ozarks at Large TechnologyHealthcareAlice L. Walton School of Medicine
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
