Ozarks at Large

New legislation could increase penalties for targeting first responders

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 16, 2025 at 4:36 PM CST
Canva Stock

Arkansas Sen. John Boozman and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are introducing the Thin Blue Line Act. The act would increase penalties for people targeting law enforcement for criminal acts. Federal law already makes the targeting, killing or attempted killing of federal law enforcement officers, judges and correctional officers an aggravating factor in the decision whether to impose the federal death penalty. The Thin Blue Line Act would expand this list to include state and local police, firefighters and other first responders.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Senator John BoozmanLaw EnforcementLegislation
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
