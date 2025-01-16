New legislation could increase penalties for targeting first responders
Arkansas Sen. John Boozman and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are introducing the Thin Blue Line Act. The act would increase penalties for people targeting law enforcement for criminal acts. Federal law already makes the targeting, killing or attempted killing of federal law enforcement officers, judges and correctional officers an aggravating factor in the decision whether to impose the federal death penalty. The Thin Blue Line Act would expand this list to include state and local police, firefighters and other first responders.