© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Walton Arts Center reports high ticket sales, active community engagement

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:08 PM CST
Courtesy / Walton Arts Center
Courtesy / Walton Arts Center

The Walton Arts Center reports more than a half-million patrons attended a public performance, school show or special event at its venues in 2024. The year-end report also shows more than 26,000 students and teachers participated in Walton Art Center education initiatives and more than 3,200 tickets to events were donated to nonprofits and agencies serving NWA residents. The organization sold more than 385,000 tickets for events at the Walmart AMP and more than 117,000 tickets to events at the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Walton Arts CenterWalmart AMP
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content