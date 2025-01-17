Walton Arts Center reports high ticket sales, active community engagement
The Walton Arts Center reports more than a half-million patrons attended a public performance, school show or special event at its venues in 2024. The year-end report also shows more than 26,000 students and teachers participated in Walton Art Center education initiatives and more than 3,200 tickets to events were donated to nonprofits and agencies serving NWA residents. The organization sold more than 385,000 tickets for events at the Walmart AMP and more than 117,000 tickets to events at the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street.