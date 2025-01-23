Fayetteville approves 10-year arts and culture plan

This week, the Fayetteville City Council approved (8-0) an art and culture plan that will guide the city's arts projects over the next 10 years.

The 66-page guide identifies five community priorities to grow and sustain the city's arts scene: cultivate, sustain, creative spaces, place-making and lead.

The plan also offers policy recommendations, goals and suggestions for new job positions under the city's arts and culture division. Joanna Sheehan Bell, the director of Fayetteville's arts and culture division, says the plan was developed with the input of more than 1,200 local artists and creatives and is meant to be a "30,000-foot view" of where the city's arts scene is going.