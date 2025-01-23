© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Fayetteville approves 10-year arts and culture plan

By Daniel Caruth
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST
Courtesy
/
City of Fayetteville

This week, the Fayetteville City Council approved (8-0) an art and culture plan that will guide the city's arts projects over the next 10 years.

The 66-page guide identifies five community priorities to grow and sustain the city's arts scene: cultivate, sustain, creative spaces, place-making and lead.

The plan also offers policy recommendations, goals and suggestions for new job positions under the city's arts and culture division. Joanna Sheehan Bell, the director of Fayetteville's arts and culture division, says the plan was developed with the input of more than 1,200 local artists and creatives and is meant to be a "30,000-foot view" of where the city's arts scene is going.

Ozarks at Large Arts and CultureFayettevilleGrowth
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
