UA Italian department commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The University of Arkansas Italian program and International and Global Studies Department will screen the film "Always Remember Your Name" for International Holocaust Day of Remembrance. The film chronicles the lives of Andra and Tatiana Bucci, who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp as young girls and their advocacy to combat misinformation about the Holocaust. There will also be a question and answer session after the film with Sonia Edwards, the daughter of Andra Bucci.

The screening takes place on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 pm in Giffels Auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Ryan Calabretta Sajder, director of international and global studies, spoke with Ozarks at Large about the special screening.