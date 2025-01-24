© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UA Italian department commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Daniel Caruth
Published January 24, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas

The University of Arkansas Italian program and International and Global Studies Department will screen the film "Always Remember Your Name" for International Holocaust Day of Remembrance. The film chronicles the lives of Andra and Tatiana Bucci, who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp as young girls and their advocacy to combat misinformation about the Holocaust. There will also be a question and answer session after the film with Sonia Edwards, the daughter of Andra Bucci.

The screening takes place on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 pm in Giffels Auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Ryan Calabretta Sajder, director of international and global studies, spoke with Ozarks at Large about the special screening.

Tags
Ozarks at Large University of ArkansasDocumentaryHolocaust
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content