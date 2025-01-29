© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment
Ozarks at Large

Trumpeter swans grace Magness Lake in Heber Springs

By Jack Travis
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:52 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Since the early 90s, a large flock of trumpeter swans has migrated from the Great Lakes region to a man-made reservoir near Heber Springs called Magness Lake. Dozens of swans call Magness Lake home from November to February, drawing bird watchers from all over the region to experience their beauty and hear their honking cries.

When Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis visited Magness Lake this weekend, he saw plenty of swans, more than a few ring-neck ducks and even a few seagulls paddling about in the water. As he stood among a few other birders, he captured the haunting sound of the winter visitors.

Visit Arkansas Tourism's website to learn more about the trumpeter swans and their wintertime home, Magness Lake. Some swan facts: Trumpeter swans weigh in at 35 pounds and have 8-foot wingspans, making them the largest native waterfowl in North America and the largest swans in the world. Trumpeters are so big that they require a 100-yard runway for takeoff when attempting flight.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, we almost hunted the species to extinction in the early 1900s, with numbers dwindling to fewer than 70 known swans surviving at Yellowstone National Park in 1932. Their population has since been rehabilitated and estimates now show that about 16,000 trumpeter swans reside in North America.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Wildlife
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content