Wildlife
USDA scientists have detected SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — in white-tail deer in a half dozen states. New published research…
Wildlife experts are issuing advisories about an infectious disease killing Pine Siskins, a tiny migratory songbird which could possibly spread to other…
This winter, a juvenile white American bison joined a herd of brown bison pastured for public view on Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. The 10,000 acre private…
Last month, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs welcomed a new resident. His name is Rambo the spotted hyena and he was rescued from…
Tonight's Stigler Lecture in Archeology and Anthropology features Madonna L. Moss, professor of anthropological archeology at the University of Oregon.…
Commercial wild turtle trapping remains legal in Arkansas, although it is outlawed in a growing number of states. However, public concern and pressure…
Blue herons spend much of their lives standing very still in streams and rivers in search of fresh fish. However, herons nest in "rookeries" high in…
A grant will allow the University of Arkansas to study the migration patterns of the monarch in an effort to protect and preserve the animal's habitat.
The National Wildlife Federation is sponsoring a nationwide monarch butterfly urban and suburban habitat cultivation initiative.Several cities in Arkansas…
Migratory tropical hummingbirds will make their annual journey onto the Ozarks over the next few weeks, where a fortunate few will find sweet nectar…