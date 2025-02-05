Local VA workers confused by flurry of executive orders for federal employees
New executive orders affecting federal employees across the country are still unclear to many, at least that is what the more than 600 workers for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks were told during an online meeting last night.
The meeting was held by the local American Federation of Government Employees labor union 2201. Employees expressed concerns about a number of directives including a hiring freeze, elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a deferred resignation offer and the end to remote and telework options.