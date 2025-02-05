© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Local VA workers confused by flurry of executive orders for federal employees

By Daniel Caruth
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:56 PM CST
Courtesy
/
American Federation of Government Employees, Department of Veteran Affairs

New executive orders affecting federal employees across the country are still unclear to many, at least that is what the more than 600 workers for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks were told during an online meeting last night.
The meeting was held by the local American Federation of Government Employees labor union 2201. Employees expressed concerns about a number of directives including a hiring freeze, elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a deferred resignation offer and the end to remote and telework options.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Veterans AdministrationVeteransLaborDiversity, Equity and Inclusion
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content