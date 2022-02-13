Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Veterans Administration
Robert Wilkie, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, discusses how the Mission Act, VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act,…
This Memorial Day volunteers will keep traditions alive at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.
On today's show, a new local mentorship program is seeking veterans to help fellow veterans make their way through veterans treatment court. Plus, John…
Veterans treatment courts have existed in northwest Arkansas for about seven years. The courts are a way for veterans who have committed felonies and meet…
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin in early June pronounced the American veterans health care system to be in “critical condition.” One...
The Veterans Administration Medical Foster Home program in Fayetteville matches ailing or elder veterans with caregiving families, who open their homes to…
The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs has developed a new strategic plan to be the leading advocate for the state’s quarter of a million veterans--…